A Calliope home on Sybil Court was destroyed by fire on Boxing Day. Picture: Rodney Stevens
Crime

Man, 35, charged over Boxing Day house fire

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
13th Jan 2021 10:00 AM | Updated: 1:11 PM
A 35-year-old man has been charged over a house fire which left a Calliope family homeless on Boxing Day.

Emergency services were alerted to the blaze at 10.16am on December 26 on Sybil Court in Calliope.

At the time a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said when Calliope RFS arrived at the scene the brick home was "well involved in flames".

READ MORE: Man in hospital - Calliope home destroyed by fire on Boxing Day

Police, firefighters, ambulance and Ergon Energy workers all attended the scene.

 

A man was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition on the day.

It is alleged the fire was lit deliberately.

The 35-year-old man has since been charged with arson and released on bail.

He will face Gladstone Magistrates Court on February 2.

arson charges calliope house fire gladstone house fire
Gladstone Observer

