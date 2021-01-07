Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Book lovers will be disappointed with news that one of the largest second-hand book sales in the southern hemisphere has been shelved.
Book lovers will be disappointed with news that one of the largest second-hand book sales in the southern hemisphere has been shelved.
Books

Mammoth charity book sale falls foul of COVID

by Michelle Collins
7th Jan 2021 11:27 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

YOU wouldn't read about it - Lifeline's bumper January Bookfest has been postponed due to COVID.

The biannual Bookfest, which is held over 10 days at the end of January at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre, notched up its 23rd anniversary last year.

Tens of thousands of book lovers usually swarm into the Brisbane Exhibition and

Convention Centre to browse 4.5 kilometres of tables holding around 22 semi-trailer-loads of books, it what is believed to be one of the biggest second hand book fairs in the southern hemisphere.

Tens of thousands usually turn up each year to get a book bargain at the Lifeline Bookfest at the Convention Centre. (Photo/Steve Holland)
Tens of thousands usually turn up each year to get a book bargain at the Lifeline Bookfest at the Convention Centre. (Photo/Steve Holland)

It is Lifeline's largest fundraiser in Queensland, with every dollar raised going towards

its 24-hour Crisis Support Line.

A spokeswoman said the other dates later in the year and in 2022 were being considered.

"In the meantime, we are hosting a pop up shop on Level 2 of the Myer Centre in Brisbane city," she said.

Originally published as Mammoth charity book sale falls foul of COVID

coronavirus lifeline bookfest 2021

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘UP TO 60MM’: Stanthorpe braces for night of heavy rain

        Premium Content ‘UP TO 60MM’: Stanthorpe braces for night of heavy rain

        News Severe storms bringing heavy rains, strong winds, and even flash flooding are predicted to hit Stanthorpe tonight.

        Farm ransacked as family cared for sick relative, $50k stolen

        Premium Content Farm ransacked as family cared for sick relative, $50k...

        News For the second time in a month thieves targeted a rural community, cleaning out a...

        COVID-19 drive-in clinics reopen in Warwick, Stanthorpe

        COVID-19 drive-in clinics reopen in Warwick, Stanthorpe

        News It follows confirmation virus fragments were found in sewage supplies, with...

        Man rushed to hospital after being struck by falling tree

        Premium Content Man rushed to hospital after being struck by falling tree

        News The Dalveen man had to free himself from the wreckage while injured.