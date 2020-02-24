Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Your Story

Male violence is an endemic problem

bmuir
by
24th Feb 2020 12:16 PM

 

More than half of women killed last year died at hands of partner or relative.

Globally, six women are killed every hour by people they know.

One woman a week is killed by her partner (or ex-partner) in Australia.

Despite conventional wisdom saying 95% of divorce is for falling out of love, the reality is that nearly half of divorces are for very serious issues, including a pattern of infidelity, physical/emotional abuse, and substance abuse.

Recidivism is rife in Australia because boys lack positive role models at home. There is, undoubtedly, a direct correlation between adolescent boys who display aggressive and violent tendencies at school and those who have broken, abusive families.

Hannah Baxter and her children were not "killed in a fire" as many headlines state. They were murdered.

The man who committed this monstrous act was not "a loving father." Loving fathers do not set fire to their children. He was an evil psychopath.

More Stories

Show More
domestic violence family violence opinion

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'HELPLESS': How women in fight for safety let down

        premium_icon 'HELPLESS': How women in fight for safety let down

        Crime Four domestic violence orders are breached every hour in Queensland, which advocates say has left victims feeling “helpless in terms of their own safety”.

        GALLERY: Rocking out at Red Hot Summer

        premium_icon GALLERY: Rocking out at Red Hot Summer

        Music THOUSANDS braved the rain to see some of Australia’s top musicians. Did the...

        With small steps for Hannah, we can end the terror at home

        premium_icon With small steps for Hannah, we can end the terror at home

        Crime This is how family massacres impact our nation, writes SHERELE MOODY

        PHOTOS: ‘Lift up’ for women of our region

        premium_icon PHOTOS: ‘Lift up’ for women of our region

        News THE women of our region have come together for a day that is ‘all about the...