MAKING HISTORY: Winery returns to traditional methods

WINE IN THE MAKING: Symphony Hill Wines owner Ewan Macpherson and senior winemaker Abraham De Klerk with the handmade amphora pot.

WINE IN THE MAKING: Symphony Hill Wines owner Ewan Macpherson and senior winemaker Abraham De Klerk with the handmade amphora pot.

AN extremely significant handmade amphora has descended upon the Granite Belt, the first one of its kind to be present in our region.

‘The exceptional piece of art’ was rolled by hand for more than three months before making its way to Symphony Hill Wines on Eukey Road in Ballandean.

The winery’s senior winemaker Abraham De Klerk said the pot travelled all the way from Italy, arriving to Australia just in time before the impacts of coronavirus hit.

“It was organised by a friend of mine who lives in Italy,” Mr De Klerk said.

“The artist that created it was in his mid-70s and was 80 per cent blind.

“It is an absolute exceptional piece of art. Made by a man with a lot of passion for what he does.

Symphony Hill Wines new amphora.

“There is a huge amount of human energy around this pot,” he said.

Mr De Klerk said the pot is so significant because of the way it enhances the grapes during the winemaking process – a process that dates back thousands of years.

“It is made out of 100 per cent terracotta. This is how wine was made back in the day before stainless steel was invented,” he said.

“It has the power to enhance the purity of the fruit bringing out more of the natural flavour.”

While stainless steel tends to mask the flavour, he said this unique method allows the wine to express itself in its true complete form.

“There is no outside influence. It evolves naturally to show you the purity of the berry.”

The grapes currently being picked from Symphony Hill Wines will mature in the pot for at least eight months before plans to bottle this time next year.

“We are very lucky everything was able to go ahead before coronavirus,” he said.

“There was about a month delay once it was in Australia but we are just happy to have it now.”

Symphony Hill Wines new amphora travelled all the way from Italy.

If anyone is interested in their own handmade amphora, contact Abraham De Klerk at Symphony Hill Wines.