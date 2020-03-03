MAKING HISTORY: First tattoo shop to open doors

MAKING HISTORY: Bre Newman hopes to open the doors to her new tattoo business Granite Ink in the coming week.

A TATTOOIST'S gamble to stop juggling four different jobs and open her own business is looking to pay off, before she has even opened up the doors.

Bre Newman will be fulfilling a lifelong goal after opening the doors to what she believes to be the first tattoo studio Stanthorpe has ever seen.

The yet to be opened business is the talk of the town, accumulating an impressive 244 likes and counting on Facebook within 24 hours of creating the page.

"I had a friend who was sending me screenshots of people who were taking photos of the front windows and talking about it and I hadn't even announced anything so it was crazy to see," Bre said.

"It's a little buzz that has built up on its own.

"It's nice to see everyone as excited as I am about it," Bre said.

Making the move from Chinchilla just over a year ago, the 25-year-old said she plans to kick off Granite Ink within the coming week.

"I've wanted to do tattooing for ages. It's been a lifelong goal but it's a really competitive industry.

"I have been tattooing on the side for about five years now and thought why am I doing all this other stuff when this is what I love doing and am passionate about."

While having a tattoo is considered 'normal' these days, she said now is the perfect time to start.

"I know that there is a negative stigma attached to tattooing and it is definitely appreciated now more as an art form.

"It's a growing industry and more often than not people have a tattoo rather than being clean skinned."

With no massive goals in mind, Bre hopes to open the doors and take it one day at a time from there.

"I thought tattooing was never going to happen but here we are.

"I'm just going to gauge the reactions and how busy we are once the excitement dies down.

"I'm most excited to have my own studio and just potter around and decorate some bodies."

Bre said she is a one-stop shop for all things tattoo related, broadening her skills to accommodate to small town life.

"Now that tattooing is becoming more of an art form there is a lot of specialist who do certain things. I think it's important to be able to do everything especially in a small town like this.

"I have to be able to cater to everyone's wants and needs," she said.

For more information about official opening dates visit Granite Ink on Facebook.