‘Making a name for ourselves’: Record breaking team numbers

NETBALL: Stanthorpe Netball Association will be shooting double the goals this year with a record number of teams taking to the court at the upcoming Interdistrict carnival.

Coach Kayelene O’Dea said there will be six teams involved in this year’s competition.

Teams will travel to five different carnivals across the next four months, going up against competitors from right across the Darling Downs.

“The girls will be versing teams from as far out as Roma, Laidley, Fassifern, Toowoomba, Highfields, Dalbya and Chinchilla.”

With the popularity of the sport increasing among our town, O’Dea said the club is definitely ‘making a name for itself’.

“Netball is getting stronger in our town. The skills are developing and our girls are doing a great job at picking them up.”

Training will kick off this week before players take to the court on March 15 for the first carnival at Highfields.

“We have come away with medals from these competitions in the past so we are hoping to do that again this year.”

O’Dea said registrations for Saturday netball are still open on the Stanthorpe Netball Association Facebook page.

“We don’t start until next term but registrations are still open if anybody wants to sign up.”