MORE GOOD NEWS: Andrew Corney, back in February, heralding the expansion of Integria Warwick.
Business

Major Warwick employer secures exciting export deal

Tessa Flemming
12th Nov 2020 4:00 PM | Updated: 13th Nov 2020 5:00 AM
WARWICK company Integria Healthcare has signed on to another 10 years of US exports, in a move bolstering confidence in the region’s job security.

The natural herbal medicine business this week announced it would renew its contract with US distribution partner Standard Process.

It comes as Integria expanded its Warwick facility and workforce last year in a $7 million move.

Fifty per cent of the brand’s MediHerb® herbal supplements made here are sent to the US, and CEO Michael Braka said it was a welcome opportunity to continue to branch out in an global market.

“It is such an important part of our business and really secures the future,” he said.

“We’re able to send medicine right around the world from Warwick and the US are one of our biggest markets.

“From an economic point of view, it gives us confidence to employ, to invest and develop, to undertake research and innovate.”

It was also an industry on the brink of a boom, with Mr Braka noting a growing demand in Integria products since the pandemic.

“The demand for natural medicine to really tackle immunity and the areas of stress and anxiety has gone up quite a lot,” he said.

“It’s a very interesting phenomenon, not just in the Western market, that there is a level of consumer knowledge surrounding natural medicine growing.

“Demand also reflects people wanting to be self determining in their health and wellbeing.”

Supporting just over 90 employees in Warwick, it mean the firm had no plans of leaving the Rose City anytime soon.

There are even hopes it could soon start a dialogue between Southern Downs farmers on producing medicinal herb.

“It would be the next logical extension,” Mr Braka said.

“It’s a great part of the world, with great people and a supportive council.”

Standard Process president and CEO Charlie Dubois agreed the move set up both companies for an impressive decade.

“Standard Process and Integria Healthcare have a unique relationship in our industry because we combine the expertise of a leading wholefood-based supplement company, and a leading herbal supplement company,” Mr DuBois said.

“As powerful as our past has been, our future looks even better.’

Integria currently supplies natural herbal medicines to retailers and natural medicine clinics across Australia and New Zealand and exports to North America, China, Asia and Europe.

