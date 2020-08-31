Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Letters to the Editor

Major step forward in helping veterans on brink

31st Aug 2020 12:28 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Mates4Mates has welcomed new legislation from the Government, bringing the establishment of a National Commissioner for Defence and Veteran Suicide Prevention one step closer.

At Mates4Mates, we see first-hand the impact of mental health issues on veterans and their families, and the risk of suicide, and will continue to support steps being taken to combat this.

Over the past year the discussion and awareness around suicide among veterans has been gaining momentum, locally and nationally, but we know there's still more work to be done in this space to ensure suicides are reduced.

Right now, the need is more important than ever, with some veterans experiencing increased levels of distress and isolation due to COVID-19.

letterspromo

No one - military personnel, veterans, or everyday Australians - should have to go through mental illness alone and our thoughts remain with all families and individuals who have lost a loved one to suicide.

At Mates4Mates, we will continue to work hard to support veterans and their families and we encourage locals to reach out in times of need.

For support, phone Mates4Mates on 1300 462 837, speak with a trusted GP, or call Open Arms or Lifeline.

Troy Watson, CEO, Mates4Mates

More Stories

defence force personnel letters to the editor mates 4 mates suicide prevention veterans affairs
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Do you drive Queensland’s most stolen car?

        Premium Content REVEALED: Do you drive Queensland’s most stolen car?

        Crime Keep your wits about you if you own one of these 10 cars. It might just drive away!

        VIRUS RESTRICTIONS: Community counts down to new limits

        VIRUS RESTRICTIONS: Community counts down to new limits

        Health Southern Downs community braces for impact with less than 24 hours until new...

        BACK ON TRACK: Steam railway receives lifesaving funding

        Premium Content BACK ON TRACK: Steam railway receives lifesaving funding

        Community Member for Southern Downs James Lister promised a huge cash injection should he be...

        ‘Cowardly’ father punches partner until she falls into a fit

        Premium Content ‘Cowardly’ father punches partner until she falls into a fit

        Community It’s difficult to comprehend how you could treat another human being as you have...