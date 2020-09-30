Menu
NCA NewsWire
NCA NewsWire
Major search for missing toddler

by Darren Cartwright
30th Sep 2020 8:50 AM

Police are appealing for help to locate a two-year-old girl who was last seen five days ago in the company of a woman at an address south of Brisbane.

Images have been released of the 37-year-old woman and the toddler who were both last seen at Kulgun Circuit, Inala last Friday, in the hope of locating the two-year-old.

There has been no contact between the 37-year-old woman and her family since last Friday and the family has concerns for the girl's welfare, say police.

The woman is described as caucasian, around 150cm in height, of a slim build with brown hair and blue eyes.

The girl is described as less than a metre in height, caucasian, of slim build with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who has seen the woman or child or has further information is urged to contact police.


