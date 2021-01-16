Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A major rescue is under way after a person reportedly fell 10m onto rocks in Noosa National Park.
A major rescue is under way after a person reportedly fell 10m onto rocks in Noosa National Park.
Breaking

Major rescue after 10m fall in Noosa National Park

Stuart Cumming
16th Jan 2021 6:06 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A major rescue is under way to move a person who reportedly fell 10m onto rocks within the Noosa National Park.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews were called to the Paradise Caves area of the park about 5pm Saturday.

Accused Gumtree fraudster 'embarrassed' by 27 charges

An RACQ LifeFlight spokeswoman said the Sunshine Coast helicopter had been called to winch an injured person from the scene.

Surf life savers have also assisted with the rescue.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the patient was in a stable condition.

More to come.

noosa national park paradise caves rescue
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FALLING SHORT: Stanthorpe misses out on heavy January rains

        Premium Content FALLING SHORT: Stanthorpe misses out on heavy January rains

        News Receiving less than 30mm so far, residents awaiting the next rains could be rewarded sooner than they expect.

        RIPPED OFF: Teen internet scammer fronts court

        Premium Content RIPPED OFF: Teen internet scammer fronts court

        News The Warwick court heard claims the ‘vulnerable and naive’ 19yo was ‘lured into the...

        Rural residents urged to up security amid theft wave

        Premium Content Rural residents urged to up security amid theft wave

        News Police have warned Southern Downs rural property owners to tighten their security...

        48k jobs up for grabs: Qld’s employment boom

        Premium Content 48k jobs up for grabs: Qld’s employment boom

        Employment Record job vacancies as bosses struggle to find workers