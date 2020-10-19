Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
NAB customers have been unable to use the bank’s online services due to a major outage on Monday. Picture: Kiel Egging
NAB customers have been unable to use the bank’s online services due to a major outage on Monday. Picture: Kiel Egging
News

Major outage shuts out bank customers

by Anton Nilsson
19th Oct 2020 1:03 PM | Updated: 1:53 PM

NAB customers have been unable to use the bank's online services due to a major outage on Monday.

The bank confirmed the technical problems in a message on its website.

"Some of our services are currently down. We're working hard to get them back up and running," the bank said.

"We're sorry for the inconvenience this may be causing and we're working to fix it as soon as possible. Please check back for further updates as they become available."

The bank elaborated on the scope of the tech breakdown in a pair of tweets, confirming EFTPOS machines were affected as well.

"We're currently experiencing login errors with the NAB Mobile Banking app and Desktop Internet Banking," NAB tweeted.

"We're working to fix this as soon as possible. We're sorry for the inconvenience.

"NAB merchant terminals and NAB Trade are also unavailable but ATMs, NAB cards and Apple Pay are still available. We're really sorry for the impact this is having. We know this is not how anyone wants to start their Monday and we're working to fix it as soon as possible."

Some NAB customers used Twitter to let the bank know about their irritation at the outage.

"Your eftpos terminal is down as well. I'm losing customers as they don't want to use cash as a payment," one person tweeted.

Another tweeted: "I've been at Bunnings warehouse trying to pay but need to transfer money, the app and online banking are down and I've been waiting on hold for over 50 minutes and still no answer. What a fricken joke! You've lost me and my wife as customers that's for fricken sure!"

banks editors picks nab

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Southern Downs columnist shares fresh teas ahead of summer

        Premium Content Southern Downs columnist shares fresh teas ahead of summer

        News Columnist Krista Bjorn has been busy in the kitchen working on tea blends to keep you healthy.

        ON SHOW: Community thrilled by Southern Downs talent

        Premium Content ON SHOW: Community thrilled by Southern Downs talent

        News GALLERY: Day two of the Condamine Art and Craft Trail is underway and it’s one that...

        SUPPORT HALTED: RSL to find new path to help vulnerable

        Premium Content SUPPORT HALTED: RSL to find new path to help vulnerable

        News The Granite Belt branch’s proposal was put to council leaving members more...

        ‘TEA AND SHERRY’: 105yo shares secret to long life

        Premium Content ‘TEA AND SHERRY’: 105yo shares secret to long life

        News The Southern Downs centenarian celebrated the milestone birthday with family and...