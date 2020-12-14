MAJOR MILESTONE: Plans kickstart for Stanthorpe’s 150th

STANTHORPE’S 150th anniversary celebrations could be some of the biggest the community has ever seen, with plans already forging ahead for the huge milestone.

The 2022 commemoration could bring dozens of community organisations together to mark the occasion, with Southern Downs Regional Council looking to form an advisory committee for community representatives.

Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi said even though the event remained more than a year away, the council was eager to play a part.

“The community has a habit of coming together and celebrating as it is, so I don’t think that’s going to be too hard to achieve,” Cr Pennisi said.

“What we did last time was we got a little committee together and decided on a budget, and it’s important we make a decision on how much we’re willing to spend so we can include it in the upcoming budget.

“It’s the same year as the Apple and Grape (Festival) so we may do something in conjunction with that, but I can’t answer what we will actually have there at this stage.”

SDRC will decide whether to form the advisory committee at this week’s ordinary meeting, with its agenda indicating celebrations could be modelled closely on Warwick’s 150th anniversary in 2011.

According to the council report, these could include sponsorships from Stanthorpe and Granite Belt businesses, charity dinners and auctions, and collaborating with schools to get the younger generation involved in ‘Heritage Day’ events to mark the town’s pioneering history.

Community organisations such as the Stanthorpe Regional Art Gallery have also indicated they will hold an event.

No budget implications have been finalised at this stage.

