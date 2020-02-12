Major Darling Downs highway ruined by flood

The Western Downs town has seen more than 260mm of rain in just days. Pictures: QFES

AUTHORITIES are assessing damaged caused to Western Downs roads by the past week's flooding.

Floodwater moved from Jandowae to Warra last night - where the Cooranga Creek peaked at 4m - cutting the Warrego Highway from 10pm Wednesday night until 4.45am this morning.

While open now, the water lifted the highway's bitumen sheeting, causing a significant traffic hazard that will take weeks to repair.

Mayor Paul McVeigh said the repair bill would be substantial.

"We have had a lot of infrastructure damage," Cr McVeigh said.

"We are asking people to drive to the conditions, especially those in our road transport industry."

Meanwhile, the floodwater receded from Jandowae, reopening the roads to Dalby and Kingaroy.

Jandowae floodwaters peak: Jandowae resident Findlay Scougall captured this footage of the Jandowae flood.

Road Closures

■ Kearney Rd, Oakey

■ Dalby-Kogan Rd

■ Millmerran-Leyburn Rd, at Kirby Creek

■ Leichhardt Highway at Wandoan, near Juandah Creek

■ Chinchilla Wondai Rd, at Jandowae Connection Rd

■ Jackson-Wandoan Rd

■ Bowenville Norwin Rd

■ Oakey-Biddeston Rd, closed from Toowoomba-Cecil Plains Rd to Oakey-Crosshill Rd

■ Cockburn Rd, at Jondaryan

■ Greenmount-Nobby Rd

■ Moonie Higway, at Ducklo

■ Quinalow-Peranga Rd

■ Kulpi-Mount Darry Rd, Mount Darry

■ Muniganeen Rd, closed at northern end

■ Spies Road

■ Turner Street, Helidon

■ Whittakers Road, Umbiram