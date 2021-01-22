Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The right and middle lanes on the Bruce Highway are blocked at Murrumba Downs. PHOTO: Chopper Dave/Twitter
The right and middle lanes on the Bruce Highway are blocked at Murrumba Downs. PHOTO: Chopper Dave/Twitter
News

Major Bruce Highway delays after crash north of Brisbane

by Erin Smith
22nd Jan 2021 9:42 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital following a crash on the Bruce Highway that closed a two lanes of the southbound carriageway.

Emergency services were called to the crash on the Bruce Highway at Murrumba Downs at about 7am.

A Queensland Police spokesman said a motorcyclist and car travelling southbound on the highway had collided.

The right hand and middle lanes were blocked, with traffic backed up to Burpengary at one stage, but it has since eased significantly.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said one patient has been transported to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition.

Originally published as Major Bruce Highway delays after crash north of Brisbane

More Stories

brisbane bruce highway crash editors picks motorcyle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Inside Qld’s possible four-star quarantine camp

        Premium Content Inside Qld’s possible four-star quarantine camp

        News As the Qld Government looks at the possibility of rural quarantine, take a look inside one of the sites tipped to open up for the role.

        PM’s gas deal to cut Qld power prices, create jobs

        Premium Content PM’s gas deal to cut Qld power prices, create jobs

        News Gas exporter agreement will likely see power prices drop

        Man flashes pub in risque drunken display

        Premium Content Man flashes pub in risque drunken display

        News The Stanthorpe man dropped his pants while being escorted from the pub for abusing...

        Hundreds revved up for iconic Heritage Weekend

        Premium Content Hundreds revved up for iconic Heritage Weekend

        News Machinery enthusiasts expected to bring dollars and a contagious love of machinery...