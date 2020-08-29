Major backpackers’ renovations in rebranding move

FRESH COAT: Backpackers of Queensland manager Michele Gee has turned four of the rooms into cabins, now known as Granite Belt cabins.

THE ongoing effects of drought coupled with harsh coronavirus restrictions has forced one Granite Belt accommodation provider to diversify their business.

Backpackers of Queensland, a popular destination for seasonal workers, made the transition to family-style cabins last month following a decline in bookings.

The newly titled Granite Belt Cabins has undergone major renovations and are expected to be available for bookings at the start of September.

Facility manager Michele Gee said the decision to transition the business model had been on the table for some time.

“We had the drought, so that impacted on our business and there are less and less backpackers coming because you have contractors now,” Mrs Gee said.

“When COVID came, we thought this would be the chance.

“Times are changing, and we need to change with them.”

The couples cabin: a fully self-contained unit.

Mrs Gee said the backpackers’ accommodation will remain open, despite losing some beds.

The transition is one she said others in the region had made to stay afloat.

“Everyone wants to stay in business and wants to keep locals employed, and still shop locally,” she said.

“It’s about everyone working together and everyone in the town supporting each other.”

Granite Belt Cabins will offer bus trips for tourists looking to explore the region’s wineries, national parks, and other tourism hotspots.

Mrs Gee hoped the relaxed and more affordable accommodation would be well received among guests.

“Some people like to go for luxury style and others can’t afford that,” she said.

“We’re trying to cater for as many types of people as we can.”

