Main bridge to shut down

ROADWORKS: The historic Carnarvon Bridge will be closed this Sunday.

MOTORISTS will have to seek a different route on Sunday with Carnarvon Bridge over Quart Pot Creek set to be out of commission.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads will be closing the bridge to conduct periodic load testing.

“The bridge was closed earlier in the year to install testing equipment which has been monitoring the condition of the bridge,” a TMR spokesperson said.

“The closure on Sunday will be carried out between 6am and 6pm and will allow TMR to test the bridge’s performance under various weight loads.

“Results from this testing will inform future maintenance works on the bridge.

“TMR asks motorists to drive to the traffic conditions, obey all signs and instructions from traffic controllers and allow extra travel time for their journey.

“TMR thanks the travelling public for their patience and understanding during the delivery of these important works.”

For up-to-date information on traffic disruptions, visit the QLDTraffic website at qldtraffic.qld.gov.au.