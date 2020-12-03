Maguire’s ex-wife ‘hurt’ by affair with Gladys Berejiklian

The former wife of disgraced Liberal MP Daryl Maguire has spoken of her "hurt'' at being forced to hear revelations of his relationship with Premier Gladys Berejiklian amid the public ICAC hearings about her ex's dealings.

Maureen Maguire, 59, said she was happily resigned to never seeing or hearing from "that man'' again but the public hearings and revelations from them had dredged up unwanted memories.

Maureen Maguire visiting her daughter’s house in Noosaville, Queensland.

Ms Maguire revealed she knew of her ex-husband's friendship with the Premier, who is 10 years her junior and to whom he had grown close over 15 years.

"Daryl and I split up seven years ago, it hurts and is upsetting to have to know about it all," Ms Maguire told The Daily Telegraph at her home on Queensland's Sunshine Coast.

"I don't see him, I don't speak to him or want to have to see that man.

"I moved away to get away from it all and it keeps coming back. I haven't heard from Daryl or Gladys."

The mother-of-two left Wagga Wagga to start a new life at Noosaville in a two-bedroom lakeside pad close to her ­daughter Kara.

She has rebuilt her life and spends her time volunteering in care homes and hospitals supporting families with sick children.

The start date of the "close personal" relationship between Maguire, 61, and the Premier has came under intense scrutiny at the Independent Commission Against Corruption, which is ­investigating his business dealings.

Daryle Maguire with Gladys Berejiklian.

Maguire told the Commission he believed the relationship began in 2013 or 2014.

Ms Berejiklian has told the commission she believed it began around or shortly after the March 2015 election.

Text messages from February 2014 tendered to the ICAC show Maguire calling Ms Berejik­lian "hawkiss", an Armenian term of endearment.

Ms Berejiklian broke off all contact with Maguire after she appeared at a private ICAC hearing in August.

Last night, Ms Berejiklian declined to comment on Ms Maguire's statement that her marriage broke up seven years ago, or whether ­Maguire was still married when the "close personal relationship" began.

But at a media conference in October, when asked the same question, Ms Berejiklian replied: "Look, that's a matter for him but my understanding was that he was separated."

Those close to Mrs Maguire say she was aware of her ­ex-husband's secret five-year rom­ance with the Premier before it was revealed in explosive evidence at the corruption watchdog.

"(Of) course she f … ing knew," her brother Larry ­Salvestro said.

It is expected the Premier will know next Monday what findings could be made against her by the corruption watchdog.

Daryl Maguire arrives at ICAC carpark via taxi from Castlereagh Street. Picture: Dylan Robinson

ICAC counsel assisting Scott Robertson is due to ­provide a draft submission setting out findings he contends should be made on the evidence.

It will be sent to all affected parties, who then have until February to provide submissions in response, before final submissions by Mr Robertson are provided to the commissioner later that month.

But suppression orders will keep the public from knowing what is being recommended.

Those close to Mrs Mag­uire, who describe her as a "deeply shy and quiet woman", believe she had known for "some time" of her husband's "close relationship" with Ms Berejiklian.

She turned her back on Wagga Wagga when Maguire when bought her out of the $2.6 million four-bed family home with horse agistment.

In December 2017, Mag­uire stepped down as joint ­director from the family business Maguire Trading, handing sole control to his wife until it ceased trading in March this year.

Maguire was forced to quit parliament in 2018, accused of trying to broker property deals on behalf of "mega bucks" Chinese developer Country Garden.

He has ­remained tight-lipped about his liaison with a deeply private Ms Berejiklian.

Maguire, nicknamed "Mr China" over connections to the Chinese community and free junkets, remains at the family property in Wagga Wagga with occasional visits from his son James, and tradies, including a gardener or handyman.

Gladys Berejiklian with Daryl Maguire.

Sources say Mrs Maguire had "not been on good terms" with her estranged husband for "about a decade" and felt compelled to leave Wagga Wagga amid resentment from locals over his business dealings.

She was not seen at 2015 election campaign events but even prior to the relationship breakdown she was described by a member of the Liberals as "not really being ­involved with the party side of things anymore".

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian leaves her home this morning ahead of the second day of questioning of her former lover and former MP Daryl Maguire at ICAC. Picture: Jeremy Piper

On July 19, 2018, when revelations about the ICAC inquiry first emerged, Maguire said he would not be making a comment as his daughter's husband had just passed away, forcing him to leave to be with his family.

In Maguire's maiden speech 21 years ago to parliament he described his wife and children as the three "who never faltered in their support and encouragement".

The Hay-born Liberal MP told colleagues: "She did typing, faxing, cleaning, cooking, preparing press releases, and on the reception desk. You name it, my wife did it.

"The kids did letterboxing, day and night …

"Such was the involvement of my two children that they enlisted the help of children in our street to letterbox, for the cost of a paddle pop on several occasions. Thanks, kids."

Originally published as Maguire's ex-wife 'hurt' by his affair with Gladys Berejiklian