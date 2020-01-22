Menu
SENTENCED: A P-plater has pleaded guilty to drink driving in Stanthorpe Magistrates Court.
Magistrate: Tell boyfriend to ‘find his own way home’

Saavanah Bourke
22nd Jan 2020 10:40 AM
A P-PLATER has been told by magistrate Bevan Manthey that her boyfriend should “find his own way home next time” after she was caught drink driving earlier this month.

Nicole Lee Townsend, 20, pleaded guilty in Stanthorpe Magistrates Court today to one count of driving over the alcohol limit.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Ken Wiggan said police intercepted Townsend about 12.45pm on January 4 on Britannia St in Stanthorpe, after picking up her boyfriend from a friend’s house.

He said Townsend returned a blood-alcohol reading of 0.0311.

“Unfortunately for you the reading is low, but it has to be zero,” magistrate Bevan Manthey said.

“What that brings is a minimum of three months’ disqualification.

“You made a mistake. Tell him to find his own way home next time.”

Townsend was fined $300 and disqualified from driving for three months.

The conviction was recorded.

Stanthorpe Border Post

