Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
DISTRICT COURT
DISTRICT COURT
Crime

Magistrate slams woman’s court attire

by Kathryn Bermingham
22nd Jan 2021 4:42 PM

A magistrate told a woman "it's not the beach" and she should wear something "more appropriate", after she appeared in court wearing a singlet top, shorts and thongs.

Jazmine Ann May Edwards, 25, fronted the Adelaide Magistrates Court on Thursday charged with driving with a combination of drugs in body fluid and driving unauthorised.

The offence allegedly happened in June last year at Payneham South, northeast of the city.

At the conclusion of the brief hearing, Magistrate Jayne Basheer commented on the way Ms Edwards had dressed for court.

Jazmine Edwards was criticised by magistrate Jayne Basheer for what she was wore to court. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Naomi Jellicoe
Jazmine Edwards was criticised by magistrate Jayne Basheer for what she was wore to court. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Naomi Jellicoe

"Ms Edwards, I don't want to sound incredibly old-fashioned, but the way you're dressed today is not the proper way to appear in court," she said.

"It's not the beach.

"So next time please wear something more appropriate … I don't mean to be rude but it is a formal court proceeding."

Ms Edwards responded by saying: "It's 35 degrees outside."

Jazmine Edwards leaves Adelaide Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Naomi Jellicoe
Jazmine Edwards leaves Adelaide Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Naomi Jellicoe

 

The matter was adjourned to a date in March.

Ms Edwards, of Adelaide, declined to make any comment as she left court pushing a pram.

Originally published as Magistrate slams woman's court attire

More Stories

court crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dad claims bag with meth pipe belonged to baby girl

        Premium Content Dad claims bag with meth pipe belonged to baby girl

        News The Southern Downs man also told police his friend hid marijuana in his home while he was on the toilet.

        Inside Qld’s possible four-star quarantine camp

        Premium Content Inside Qld’s possible four-star quarantine camp

        News Take a look inside a potential rural quarantine site

        PM’s gas deal to cut Qld power prices, create jobs

        Premium Content PM’s gas deal to cut Qld power prices, create jobs

        News Gas exporter agreement will likely see power prices drop

        Man flashes pub in risque drunken display

        Premium Content Man flashes pub in risque drunken display

        News The Stanthorpe man dropped his pants while being escorted from the pub for abusing...