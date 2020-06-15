MAFS star’s topless clapback stuns

Martha Kalifatidis has responded to a troll who called her "chubby" in the most perfect way - posting a topless, unfiltered selfie that shows of her body as a powerful "f**k you".

The former Married At First Sight contestant is no stranger to posting sexy snaps on her Instagram, but this was no normal selfie for the star.

Martha explained to news.com.au she had gained a little weight in lockdown, leading to a nasty remark on one of her videos.

After spending two weeks feeling full of "stress, self-hatred and unhappiness" over the random remark, she decided to take action.

Her response was to show her real body in all it's glory to her 330,000 followers with a snap that showed her sitting on her bed in her undies - a move that has since been applauded.

Martha Kalifatidis has hit back after revealing a troll who called her ‘chubby’ had left her feeling ‘self-hatred and unhappiness’ for two weeks. Picture: Instagram.

Martha told news.com.au she had posted a video explaining how to apply moisturiser easily to your body when she had received the nasty comment.

"I had just rolled down my tracksuit pants and pulled up my T-shirt so my stomach was showing, and I was just putting some cream on my stomach," she explained.

"She said, 'she looks tubby'- tubby is just not a cute description. I replied to her and I wrote, 'still cute though;' with a little wink and a kiss face."

While at first she tried to shrug the nasty remark off, Martha said it "triggered something" and left her feeling deeply unhappy about how she looked.

Martha said she decided to share the post so that people knew that ‘putting on weight is not the end of the world’.

"I wasn't impacted at the time I read it, but as the days went on I just found that I couldn't even look at myself in the mirror, I wouldn't look at myself, I wouldn't put on any makeup," she said.

"I wouldn't get changed in front of the mirror because I didn't want to see myself. I just realised I was in a really bad headspace, it just triggered something.

"I knew that I was obviously feeling my clothes were a bit tighter, we haven't been to the gym, our lives have changed since lockdown."

She said the thoughts in her head had become "not healthy" and she needed to take a stand.

"The dialogue in my head was so bad - like I want liposuction, I'm so fat, I'm not eating and I'm going to go for 10km walks everyday," she said.

And then I'm just like this is ridiculous, it's not necessary, it's not healthy."

Martha decided to share an unfiltered selfie of herself, explaining how she had been struggling with "self-loathing".

"So here's a 'f**k you' to that comment. A photo of me today, unfiltered, unedited and a few kilos heavier," Martha wrote in a post on Sunday.

MAFS stars Michael Brunelli and Martha Kalifatidis have been dating since they were ‘married’ on the reality show. Picture: Justin Lloyd

Boyfriend Michael Brunelli commented immideately, stating she was "too strong, too confident and too real to let the haters tear you down".

Meanwhile, others commented that they too had seen themselves gain weight in lockdown.

Former Big Brother star Skye Wheatley wrote: "I'm heavier atm too still sexy though in any shape or size."

"You look gorgeous!" another person commented. "I've put on weight in the last couple of years but mine is due to my chemo and I feel awful in myself cause of the 10 kilos I've put on. Thank you for posting this!"

Martha told news.com.au she had received an overwhelming response to the photo.

The reality star, who is "very open" about her use of photoshop on Instagram, believes it's important to see real images on the platform right now because so many people are struggling with their body image during lockdown.

"I have had so many messages of women saying I'm going through the same thing, I'm feeling the exact same way, I've been feeling guilty and I've been doing the self-loathing and I've just seen you've posted this and it's made me feel so much better," she said.

"I guess all the photos that I put up are always perfect, they always look nice, so they're like if someone like you can post this and say you're feeling this way it's just a little bit comforting."

'I FEEL SICK WHEN I THINK OF THE HORRIBLE THOUGHTS'

Martha said the experience had opened up her up to the high double standards women face around their appearance.

"As women we are slaves to the way we look, plucking, waxing, no sugar this, no carbs that... we are constantly put under a microscope by men, and even worse other women, to look like someone's else definition of 'perfect'," she told news.com.au.

"When men gain weight it's called a 'beer belly' but women are called 'fat cows' or 'fat ass'. I know this because I've fallen victim to this narrative. It's f**king exhausting and it's not progressive, period."

Martha said she was proud of how she looked and was in "no rush to change a thing".

"I feel sick when I think of the horrible thoughts I was having about myself. It's important for me to be real and honest with my audience and I'm quick to post a photo of myself when I'm feeling light and my stomach is flat," she said.

"But it took me weeks to even look at myself in the mirror, let alone post this photo... and now I love it.

"It's my favourite, it's so f**king real and honest. It's how real women look. I'm proud and I'm in no rush to change a thing."

Last year Martha revealed she had put on six kilos after going on several holidays throughout the year. Picture: Instagram.

'I DON'T CARE WHAT THE SCALES SAY'

It's not the first time Martha has opened up about her body, telling news.com.au in December last year how she no longer cared how much she weighed.

The reality star revealed she had gain six kilos after going on several holidays in 2019 but wasn't "miserable" about the change, despite it being something she would have found difficult to deal with in the past.

"I wouldn't have been able to cope. I was a person who would literally count every single calorie before it passed my lips - even down to a single square of chocolate," Martha said.

The Instagram star said she doesn't "care what the scales say" and instead focuses on eating a balanced diet as much as possible.

"I feel like at this age, I am so over it. I don't really care anymore. This is it. This is my body. I can't really change it," Martha said.

"I am short and I am curvy. That's it. I accept it. I like it. I don't want it to be any other way."

