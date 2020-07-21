Menu
Hayley from MAFS has appeared in a shocking Instagram story video.
Offbeat

MAFS star’s disgusting threat to Premier

21st Jul 2020 3:04 PM

Controversial Married At First Sight contestant Hayley Vernon has launched a vile attack at Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews over mandatory rules for face masks.

The Melbourne tradie, who appeared on the Channel 9 series this year and was in one of the most explosive relationships in the show's history, posted a video to her Instagram stories about face masks.

"Daniel Andrews you are a dumb c**t," Vernon says in the Instagram story, which was posted to a MAFS fan account on Facebook. It is no longer on Vernon's stories.

"This is our leader. This is the person that is making decisions for us … Said that it (masks) does not have to be hospital grade," she added.

Hayley from MAFS has appeared in a shocking Instagram story video.

"If something is not hospital grade and we're trying to contain a disease, a virus, something with … You know micro-organisms, it's not gonna do jacks**t.

"It's not gonna do sh*t except cut off oxygen to your brain. Like what the f**k. He (Mr Andrews) deserves a f***ing bullet, and anyone that believes him.

"I will not be wearing a mask. I don't even care if i get fined at this point."

It comes as the State Government announced face masks would be mandatory for Victorians from Wednesday night, with those failing to comply being hit with a $200 fine.

Victoria recorded 275 new cases of the coronavirus yesterday.

Vernon, 32, was one of the most controversial figures on Married At First Sight this year.

Hayley and David were paired on MAFS. It didn’t end well. Picture: Channel 9

The recovered drug addict was paired with David Cannon, and while the pair hit it off at the beginning they quickly unravelled after Vernon told him his $25 an hour wage "wasn't going to cut it".

Cannon, 31, also came under fire after it was revealed on the show he had cleaned the toilet with his "wife's" toothbrush after he discovered Vernon had kissed another groom (Michael Goonan) during a wild night out.

After the episode aired, Cannon admitted he was "ashamed" of his behaviour though said the act "wasn't dangerous".

Hayley was furious about the toothbrush saga.

"It's her own poo, it's her own bacteria in her own body so it's not going to hurt her," he told news.com.au's Not Here To Make Friends podcast at the time.

"I'm ashamed of myself," the reality contestant added.

 

 

Originally published as MAFS star's disgusting threat to Premier





    

      

