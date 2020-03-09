MAFS star’s astonishing transformation

Unearthed snaps of MAFS bride Cathy Evans before an estimated $20,000 in surgery see the reality star looking barely recognisable.

Cathy, 26, who is "married" to Josh in the experiment, has previously admitted to undergoing a breast augmentation, Botox and lip fillers since 2016, because she used to be 'really self-conscious' of her body.

And in a number of photos taken before her procedures, the 26-year-old New Zealand native looks completely different.

Cathy Evans has shared her cosmetic journey on Instagram. Picture: Instagram.

According to the Daily Mail, Cathy has spent nearly $20,000 on procedures over the years, including a $9048 breast enhancement surgery which she underwent in Phuket.

CosMediTour Plastic Surgery shared a picture of the reality star on their Instagram boasting about the results last week.

JAMES WEIR RECAPS: Read all the MAFS recaps here

NOT HERE TO MAKE FRIENDS: Listen to James Weir's podcast

Cathy has long been a fan of keeping fit. Picture: Instagram.

Not only has the star opted for surgical enhancements - she's made a drastic change to her lifestyle over the years.

In a 2016 Instagram post, Cathy shared an insight into her wild teenage years, complete with before and after snaps.

She revealed that it was a nasty comment from a friend's brother that inspired her to make a change to her lifestyle, having become trapped in a cycle of going out late then eating all day to stave off a hangover.

"(He said) I had gotten so fat and I was mortified cuz it was true," she wrote, going on to describe her past lifestyle of drinking, cigarettes and party drugs.

"I started drinking and partying when I was 15, 16. It got really heavy when I was 17 and then by 18 and at uni, it was Wednesday through to Saturday night drinking," she explained.

Now, the star hits the gym religiously, and, according to the same post, opts to drink much less.

"I choose not to drink cuz I don't like a banging hangover the next day," she wrote.

"I choose not to pop pills anymore cuz it's a waste of money I just like being productive with my weekends cuz I work so much, I'd rather fit in workouts, friend catch-ups, errands and shopping," she said.

In a separate YouTube video, Cathy said she gained 20 kilos when she moved from New Zealand to Australia.

Cathy said she gained 20kgs when she moved to Australia from New Zealand. Picture: Instagram.

These days, the star's page is dedicated to documenting her MAFS journey alongside 28-year-old industrial operator Josh Pihlak.

Since appearing on the show, Cathy has amassed a following of 115,000.

Married At First Sight continues at 7.30pm tonight on Channel 9.

Watch Not Here To Make Friends live every Sunday and Wednesday straight after MAFS, when James Weir is joined by guests live on Facebook and news.com.au, discussing the couples' ups, downs, sideways, pimples, pashing and misjudged PDAs.

The podcast will be available on news.com.au, Spotify, Apple Podcasts and all the usual suspects straight after the lifestream.