MAFS star in hiding after bikie bash threat

Married At First Sight husband Mikey Pembroke spent almost a week in hiding fearing for his safety while NSW Police investigated a plot to have him bashed.

Channel 9 and Endemol Shine uncovered the threats made in a series of private messages on Instagram and relocated Pembroke to the Sheraton at Park hotel.

Pembroke's close family members believe there is a bikie link to the threats.

The 29-year-old was checked in under the assumed name of "James Johnson", where he remained under complete lockdown for six days and warned not to return to his home or place of work.

NSW Police have confirmed the investigation is ongoing.

MAFS groom Mikey Pembroke was forced into hiding fearing his safety.

Sources say the threats came from an account with bikie links.

Pembroke was attending an event in Sydney with fellow cast member Ivan Sarakula on March 5 when he was contacted by a Channel 9 representative and told not to return to his address.

The next morning Pembroke was summoned to a meeting at Channel 9 with network bosses, lawyers, Endemol Shine representatives and three police officers from North Shore Local Area Command.

Pembroke was shown a copy of a transcript of the Instagram messages, believed to be 15 or more in total and told him to vacate his home for a period of six days and move to a secure location.

Following the meeting which was held at Channel 9's Willoughby studios, Pembroke was escorted by a security guard to his home address to collect some essential belongings and then checked into the Sheraton and told not to return home or go to work.

Pembroke was married to Natasha Spencer on the controversial Channel 9 show.

While Pembroke has refused to comment on the nature of the threats, it is in one of the threats the account holder allegedly offered to bash Pembroke and film it at the same time.

In a follow-up message, Pembroke's street was mentioned, but the author did not have the specific apartment number.

Nine and Endemol Shine said they "take the safety of participants seriously".

"If there is ever something which comes up that requires the attention or management by other authorities we do not hesitate to take appropriate actions to protect those on our shows," the statement said.

Mikey's brother Tom Pembroke - who was also told to check into an apartment for six days - was in the March 6 meeting. It was there both Mikey and Tom were shown a transcript of the messages.

He said the messages were about organising someone to come to our apartment.

"The message in the transcript shown to us revealed details of Mikey's address."

The reply said: "You can watch me bash him if you want, I can video it."

After leaving the show, Pembroke revealed he had an affair with fellow contestant Stacey Hampton, and allegation she has denied publicly.

Pembroke had a tumultuous time on the show and was the subject of social media trolling over several incidents on the show.

He was the brunt of public backlash over his relationship with on-screen wife Natasha Spencer after she joked about his prowess in the bedroom with other castmates.

He also revealed he had an "affair" with one of the other TV wives, Stacey Hampton, mid-filming of the season, an allegation she has denied publicly.

Pembroke claimed they had a one-night stand while she was 'separated' from TV husband Michael Goonan following allegations he had been unfaithful with another cast member, Hayley Vernon.

Pembroke was summoned to a meeting at Channel 9 with network bosses, lawyers, Endamol Shine representatives and three police officers from North Shore Local Area Command after the online threats were uncovered. Picture: DIIMEX

The alleged "affair" became the focus of a radio broadcast on the Kyle and Jackie O Show on KIIS FM on March 2 in which Pembroke, his on-screen wife Natasha Spencer and Hampton were guests.

Following Pembroke's appearance on the show, a photograph of his home address was published on the "mafsbrutal" website with the comment 'Run run as fast as you can. You can't catch me I'm Mikey …'

After Pembroke was alerted to the comment, he contacted Channel 9 and Endemol who recommended he notify police of the matter.

The following evening, Endemol Shine and Channel 9 - who have access to all cast members social media sites - uncovered the private Instagram messages that sparked the police investigation.

Originally published as MAFS star in hiding after bikie bash threat

Pembroke was spotted attending Mosman police station after learning about the threats. Picture: DIIMEX.

The Instagram messages aimed at Pembroke. Picture: DIIMEX