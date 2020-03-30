MAFS couples split after final vows

A former Married At First Sight contestant has dropped some major spoilers about the fate of the couples who chose to stay together during last night's final commitment ceremony.

WARNING: Major spoilers ahead

David Cannon, 31, who was matched with Hayley Vernon this season in one of the most volatile pairings in MAFS history (it's hard to forget the toothbrush incident), appeared as a guest on the latest episode of news.com.au's podcast Not Here To Make Friends - and didn't shy away from outing the couples who had already split.

David has gone rogue with the spoilers.

To anyone who's been following Michael Goonan and Stacey Hampton's incredibly awkward post-show publicity appearances, it probably won't come as a huge surprise to learn their reality TV romance ended shortly after they pledged their commitment during last night's ceremony.

"F**k no - by the end of the (final) dinner party, they're not together," David explained, indicating Stacey's alleged hook-up with fellow groom Mikey Pembroke is to blame.

Michael and Stacey are over.

David also spilled on Drew Bauer and K.C. Osborne's relationship, which had appeared to be on track as they pledged to stay together last night.

"I can tell you, they don't make it to the reunion, that's for sure. No f**ks given ay, I don't even care about ruining the show," he told host James Weir.

However, it's not all bad news for those clinging on to hope reality TV romance can last - according to David, Ivan Sarakula and Aleks Markovic are still together.

Viewers watched as the couple chose to leave the experiment early in order to preserve their relationship and give it a real go away from the cameras - and it seems to have worked.

Good news for fans of Aleks and Ivan.

"Ivan and Aleks are still together, they're legends. I can't speak for today but I went out with Ivan only a week or so ago, and they were together," David said.

Lizzie Sobinoff and Seb Guilhaus are also on track to stay together, with David explaining that "they seem to really like each other".

During the interview, David spilled on his own love life, revealing he had recently started dating a woman named Melanie.

"It's only been three or four weeks, it's just early days. She's down to earth, she doesn't buy into the sh*t, she's just a legend," he said.

David went Instagram official with his relationship on Sunday, sharing a sweet snap of the pair kissing while on horseback with the caption: "Sunday rides".

Married At First Sight continues 7.30pm tonight on Nine.

