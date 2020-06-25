Menu
News

Made with love: Knitting circle makes beanies for homeless

by Olivia Shying
25th Jun 2020 6:22 PM

For months Cindy Keay and her friends have been knitting hundreds of warm, woolly hats to help homeless people survive the bitter winter.

The Geelong group - known as Cinderella by Knight - have knitted more than 1000 beanies during their weekly knitting circles.

Cindy Keay is an unsung hero. She has knitted hundreds of beanies for the homeless. Picture: Peter Ristevski
Cindy Keay is an unsung hero. She has knitted hundreds of beanies for the homeless. Picture: Peter Ristevski

"It started in 2018 with a bunch of girlfriends and after that I thought I'd to knit beanies for the homeless," Ms Keay said.

The beanies are knitted on a loom in bright and vibrant colours and are lined to make them extra warm.

They are then distributed to people in need through community and Church groups.

Originally published as Made with love: knitting circle makes beanies for homeless

