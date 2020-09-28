Donald Trump has denied a bombshell report from The New York Times, which claims the self-described billionaire paid just $US750 in taxes the year he was elected President.

In a story published today, the newspaper reported that Mr Trump had also paid just $750 the year after he was elected, and "no income taxes at all" in 10 of the previous 15 years.

In those years, the businessman and reality TV host "reported losing much more money than he made".

The Times said its reporting was based on tax return data it had obtained from the last two decades.

Mr Trump has refused to publicly release his tax returns since before the 2016 election. He has repeatedly justified that refusal by claiming they are under audit by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

Speaking to reporters at a White House media briefing shortly after the story was published, he denied it categorically.

"That is fake news. That is totally fake news, made up, fake," Mr Trump told reporters at a White House media briefing.

"Actually I pay tax. You will see that as soon as my tax returns - it's under audit, it's been under audit for a long time.

"The IRS does not treat me well. They treat me like the Tea Party and they never treat me well. They treat me very badly."

More to come.

Originally published as 'Made up': Trump denies bombshell story