Morris Iemma’s warning that NSW Labor has wasted the past 10 years in opposition has led frustrated true believers to ponder what sparked the contribution.
Macquarie St muses at Morris Iemma’s Labor party shot

by James O’Doherty
18th Mar 2021 6:20 PM
Morris Iemma's warning this week that NSW Labor has wasted the past 10 years in Opposition has led frustrated true believers to ponder what sparked the contribution.

The comments came after union-commissioned polling showed support for the party is at 100-year lows, and sparked a fresh round of murmuring about leader Jodi McKay's job.

Former premier Iemma has stayed out of the spotlight since leaving office, rarely weighing in publicly on his successors.

Labor insiders also mused that neither Luke Foley nor Michael Daley copped flak from Iemma - who founded a government relations firm with a former Liberal MP in 2019 and who is registered as a lobbyist - during their time at the helm.

 

