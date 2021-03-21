Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A large shark about 3.5m-4m washed up on Blacks Beach in Mackay. Picture: Melanie Gibbs
A large shark about 3.5m-4m washed up on Blacks Beach in Mackay. Picture: Melanie Gibbs
Environment

Mackay family finds dead shark washed up on popular beach

Tara Miko
21st Mar 2021 12:43 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Mackay family has found a large tiger shark dead on a popular beach during a morning walk.

Melanie Gibbs was with her family walking along Blacks Beach near the stairs when she spotted a fin sticking out of the sand.

Getting closer, she realised it was a shark that appeared to have washed ashore.

"There were no marks on it, it was just there," Mrs Gibbs said.

 

A large shark about 3.5m-4m washed up on Blacks Beach in Mackay. Picture: Melanie Gibbs
A large shark about 3.5m-4m washed up on Blacks Beach in Mackay. Picture: Melanie Gibbs

 

 

"It doesn't appear to have been there for very long."

There were no drag marks near the dead animal which she estimated to be between 3.5m and 4m long.

"There doesn't seem to be anything too sinister about it, it was just dead."

The department has been contacted.

blacks beach mackay beaches mackay northern beaches shark tiger shark
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VOTE NOW: Who serves the best brunch in Stanthorpe

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: Who serves the best brunch in Stanthorpe

        News Matt Preston asked readers to name the restaurant with the best brunch in Stanthorpe and the response has us drooling. SEE THE FINALISTS AND VOTE.

        Premier slams PM over unfair, offensive JobKeeper extension

        Premium Content Premier slams PM over unfair, offensive JobKeeper extension

        Politics Premier calls on PM to extend JobKeeper to entire tourism industry

        Sharks and sewage pits: Police divers reveal most grim jobs

        Premium Content Sharks and sewage pits: Police divers reveal most grim jobs

        News Sharks, crocs and sewage pits: Police divers reveal their most heartbreaking...

        Health Minister accused of ‘making stuff up on the run’

        Premium Content Health Minister accused of ‘making stuff up on the run’

        Health Queensland urged to get ‘house in order’ for vaccine rollout