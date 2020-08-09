Mackay duo accused of ramming NSW cop cars in stolen ute

A Mackay man and woman have been charged with allegedly ramming two NSW police cars near the state border.

A MACKAY man and woman are behind bars on remand for allegedly ramming two New South Wales police cars with a stolen ute during a joy ride from North Queensland to near the state border.

It is alleged the vehicle - a Holden Colorado ute - was stolen from a Mackay dealership on August 5.

About 2pm yesterday the Tweed/Byron Police Area Command received information about a the ute heading south on the Pacific Hwy.

Officers spotted the vehicle near the Kennedy Dr on-ramp at Tweed Heads and a pursuit began, but stopped soon after due to safety concerns.

When the ute was found 15 minutes later in an underground car park on Thomson St, two Traffic and Highway Patrol Command crews parked across the driveway before officers walked towards the vehicle.

As a senior constable approached, it is alleged the Holden first drove towards him before ramming one of the unoccupied cars.

Police further alleged the ute then reversed and rammed the second car, also unoccupied, before driving away.

Both police vehicles received extensive damage, but no officer was hurt. The ute was later found abandoned on Island Dr.

An 18-year-old West Mackay woman, who is alleged to be a passenger in the ute, was arrested at 6.30pm on Florence St and later charged with being carried in a conveyance without consent of the owner.

The alleged driver, a 20-year-old Mackay man, was arrested at a Tweed Heads hospital just before 11pm.

He was charged with taking and driving a conveyance without the consent of the owner, disqualified driving, police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously, using an offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention, receiving property stolen outside NSW and using a class A vehicle with an unauthorised number plate.

The pair were both refused bail to appear at Lismore Bail Court today.