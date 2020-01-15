Macca’s X-rated dessert fail

McDonald’s Japan has unveiled a new dessert with a very awkward name. Picture: iStock

A TASTY new dessert released by McDonald's Japan has gone viral - for all the wrong reasons.

The fast food giant recently launched its "Otona no Kuriimu Pai", a sweet treat with a Belgian chocolate or cream cheese filling.

But in English, the dessert translates to "adult cream pie" - a term with an unfortunate sexual connotation.

McDonald's Japan began spruiking the new menu item on social media this month, with the website describing it as a "cream pie that fills the hearts of adults".

But it didn't take long before Twitter users began mocking the business over its awkward translation fail, with social media users describing the name as "naughty" and others joking it should be "censored".

"I know a few people that will be lined up for these," one Twitter user posted, while another said: "I know what I'm ordering when I'm in Japan later this year."

"This is why I love Japan," another person wrote, while another cracked: "Population declining is a real issue here in Japan, so …"

But others were intrigued despite the X-rated name.

"Even with the name gaffe, I want one. Send some to the US," another Twitter user demanded.

But while many have dismissed the hilarious name as a "lost in translation" moment, others are convinced it might have been an intentional double-entendre due to an innuendo-laden advertisement for the menu item.

McDonald’s Japan has unveiled a new dessert with a racy name. Picture: McDonald's Japan

In the video, a young woman asks an older woman if the limited-edition pie, which goes on sale today, was "really that delicious?"

She responds by grabbing the younger woman's face and saying: "If you eat it once, you'll be filled" before they get into a taxi and head to a McDonald's restaurant.

The new dessert is part of a larger campaign by the Japanese arm of the fast food favourite aimed at ramping up sales following a period of less-than-impressive results.

However, it's not the first time McDonald's has been criticised for a translation mishap.

McDonald's in the US began targeting different minority groups with ads in various languages several years ago, and in 2012 it attempted to reach the Hmong community with a billboard touting its breakfast menu.

It was supposed to read "Coffee gets you up, breakfast gets you going" - but instead included the letters "Yuavtxhawbpabraukojsawv yuavntxivzograukoj mus", which was nothing but jibberish.

"We strive to reach our guests in relevant ways including the use of in-language messaging," McDonald's Midwest Region's marketing director Gregg Miskiel said at the time.

"While it was our intention to create a special message for our Hmong population in Minnesota, we now realise that an error was made in the translation."