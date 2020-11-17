Macca’s to hire 17,400 workers this year

McDonald’s is set to hire 17,400 people nationwide by the end of 2020.

McDonald’s is set to hire 17,400 people nationwide by the end of 2020.

Australia's largest employer of young people, McDonald's, has announced it will hire more than 17,400 people before the end of 2020.

Macca's will hire the workers across a mix of full-time, part-time and casual roles.

"This year has been a time of significant change and challenge for many Australians facing a difficult economic climate," McDonald's Australia chief executive officer Andrew Gregory said.

McDonald’s is the country’s largest employer of young people. Picture: Gaye Gerard/NCA NewsWire

"As one of the country's largest employers we are very proud to be able to help make a positive difference and provide new opportunities for more than 17,400 Australians into full-time, part-time and casual roles as crew, maintenance, baristas and management," he said.

Mr Gregory added that Macca's was focused on providing employees with "outstanding development opportunities" in the form of training and on-the-job experience to attain the skills they need to develop their career and future success.

"Providing young people with a great first job that also develops skills that enhance their employability, is something we believe is in the long-term interests of the Australian economy," he said.

McDonald's is hiring 17,400 workers across a mix of full-time, part-time and casual roles. Picture: Supplied

The fast food chain invests millions of dollars into virtual and face-to-face training at its McDonald's training centres across the country, he explained.

"As a Registered Training Organisation, we're able to offer nationally recognised external qualifications and traineeships to help our people into careers in the business, retail, food service or hospitality sectors, in addition to our internal training courses," Mr Gregory explained.

In 2019, McDonald's Australia released research assessing how the company prepares its employees for future careers beyond the restaurant, with findings revealing 90 per cent of alumni felt McDonald's taught them skills that were valuable for their future, and 80 per cent believed their time at Macca's improved their chances of securing their next job.

To apply for a role with McDonald's, head to the McDonald's career website.

Originally published as Macca's to hire 17,400 workers this year