Lyon’s big move with glamorous girlfriend

Nathan Lyon is reportedly preparing to take the next step with Emma McCarthy as the cricketing glamour couple get set to tie the knot.

Nathan Lyon is reportedly preparing to take the next step with Emma McCarthy as the cricketing glamour couple get set to tie the knot.

Nathan Lyon ended the summer on a sour note as Australia lost its recent Test series to India 2-1, but the cricket star's year is set to get a whole lot brighter amid reports he is planning to tie the knot with girlfriend Emma McCarthy.

A friend of the couple told The Daily Telegraph they plan to get married in September this year.

There was speculation McCarthy was rocking an engagement ring after she was spotted with some bling on her finger at the fourth Test against India at the Gabba, and she has reportedly been posting about her search for a wedding dress on Instagram.

Lyon and McCarthy started dating in 2017, their relationship being made public when they were spotted kissing in Perth.

Lyon paid tribute to McCarthy for helping dig him out of a hole during the 2019 Ashes, when he botched a run-out that saw the Aussies lose the third Test in Leeds.

"I was lucky enough to have Emma with me to help take my mind off things, and some family was there as well," Lyon said.

"It was just easy to talk to those guys and Em and make sure I could forget about Headingley as quick as I could."

Last month it was revealed Lyon and McCarthy had purchased their first home together, splashing out on a $3.8 million townhouse in Tennyson Point, Sydney.

The beginning of their romance marked the end of Lyon's 10-year relationship with ex Melissa Waring, who said at the time she was "devastated" at seeing photos of her partner with the glamorous blonde.

RELATED: Heartwarming gesture from Lyon's ex

The couple that cycles together, stays together.

Waring started a blog named Life of Lyons where she detailed the traumatic aftermath of her split with the 100-Test veteran, who she has two daughters with.

"If anyone had asked me about my life at the start of last year, my answer would have been pretty simple. I was a 29-year-old woman, with two incredible little girls and an incredible partner who I endlessly loved and adored for nine years," Waring wrote.

"For the past seven of those years, we have travel (sic) around the world. I have supported him and his dream of playing professional cricket for his country, raising our two gorgeous children, at home, in hotel rooms and on tour. Trying to making the most of our crazy, incredible life as a family unit of four. A year ago, my life was perfect, except as I was about to find out, it wasn't.

"In December of 2017 my world came falling down around me. Life as I knew it was over and my soulmate was gone, leaving me and our girls (aged three and four) to pick up the broken pieces and try to find a way to move forward alone.

"Overnight I became a single mum to two children, overnight my world was rocked to its core and it changed forever.

"Until the very end I was 100 per cent devoted to our life and I loved every part of him and our world. This was like a bomb, it went off from behind.

"I had to deal with (it) in a very public, humiliating and confronting way. A part of me died."

Originally published as Lyon's big move with glamorous girlfriend