Lure of home sparks shake-up for burger chain

THE call of home was too strong to ignore for a burger chain which cut ties to the region's busiest precinct to focus on its flagship outlet.

Members of Horseshoe & Co Pty Ltd, as trustee for the Horseshoe & Co Trust, decided to wind the company up on February 3.

The company had traded as Downtown Burgers Maroochydore, a restaurant which lasted 18 months on Ocean St, before its liquidation, after the store closed last month.

One of the directors, Cameron Scott, said it had been a case of wanting to focus on their Nambour store.

"It (Maroochydore) just wasn't working out," he said.

Liquidators had started the winding-up process, with initial reports revealing 29 creditors were owed $107,656.

Of that, only $41,150 was owed to unrelated creditors, while the remainder was owed to directors or related entities.

Reasons given to liquidators for the company's failure were competition and a dispute among directors.

In September last year a gas explosion was reported at the Maroochydore store.

A fryer had been involved in the incident, and the flames left one staffer with burns.

Maroochydore Station Officer Vanessa Madge and her crew responded to a gas explosion at Downtown Burgers on Ocean St, Maroochydore last September.

The staff member had been pursuing a work cover claim.

Mr Scott said at the time there were no issues with the fryer and Downtown Burgers had been complying with Work Cover Queensland.

Mr Scott told the Daily this week those issues had not been related to the company's closure.

"That had nothing to do with it," he said.

"We've got a huge customer base out there (Nambour)."

Mr Scott said recent developments in Nambour, including an entertainment precinct designation, and progress on the tram, would hopefully draw more people in and spark more venues.

"There's a lot of people trying to do something right for Nambour," he said.

The refocus on their Nambour store had enabled them to double the size of the kitchen with renovations, and upgrade cooking equipment.

"We would love to see more venues just in general," the Downtown Burgers Nambour part-owner said.

Late-night and live music venues were top of the wish list for Mr Scott, who said the CBD was perfectly poised to become a music hub.

Mr Scott said their suppliers remained on board with the Nambour store, and they were working closely with them to finalise any debts from the Maroochydore store.