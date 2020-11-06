LUCKY TICKET: Stanthorpe woman’s $1 million Lotto win

WINNING TICKET: A Stanthorpe woman has won $1M and plans to keep working.

WINNING TICKET: A Stanthorpe woman has won $1M and plans to keep working.

IT’S been a sleepless few nights for one Stanthorpe resident, who went to bed on Wednesday $1 million richer.

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, was the holder of one of three division one tickets nationally in Wednesday’s Gold Lotto draw.

Born and bred in Stanthorpe, the new millionaire said it had been an eventful few days telling family, friends and work colleagues about the win.

“It’s a really weird feeling – it’s like you’re on a cloud,” she said.

“I just sort of look at it and think, ‘holy crap’.

“I couldn’t sleep – I would just doze off and have a look at the app and was thankful it was still there.”

The staggering win almost didn’t happen for the 46-year-old woman, who bought two tickets through The Lotto app before cancelling a smaller draw at the last minute.

Usually one to just purchase weekend tickets, the woman said she never believed her time would come.

“I’ve always thought it was rigged and it was rubbish,” she said.

“I’ve always tried but never thought it would be me, but now I’m in that boat.”

With plans to purchase a home in Stanthorpe, the woman said she’d also help out her children.

The woman, who turned up to work the day after her win, said she has no intention of quitting her job any time soon.

“I’ll stay at work and I want to stay – I’m not one to sit at home,” she said.

“Once you stop work, there’s no more money coming, so you can’t keep it going.”

