JAZZ IT UP: Jazzify members will lead singer Terri Wells.
News

Low numbers fail to deter crowd spirit

Saavanah Bourke
17th Feb 2020 3:44 PM
DESPITE more than 15 last minute cancellations to Heritage Estate Wines Harvest Jazz event, owner Therese Fenwick. said it was still a great afternoon full of fine wine, music and laughs.

“We had 16 people cancel. One of them was a birthday party and the birthday girl was in hospital.

“It is just a sign of the times and a change in season I guess,” Mrs Fenwick said.

Mrs Fenwick said Jazzify’s lead singer Terri Wells didn’t disappoint the smaller than expected crowd, having everyone old to young up on their feet.

“We even had a 90 year-old up and dancing.

“There were couples swinging all over the place, love was definitely in the air,” she said.

Ms Wells said the crowd may have been smaller than first anticipated but were warm and responsive.

“I was quite concerned if we were going to have enough to pay the band because all of our members come from Brisbane, Toowoomba and the Gold Coast.

“I didn’t get much out of it but it was a delightful day.”

