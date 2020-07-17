Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Shark attack victim Matthew Tratt, with his wife Kayla, Matthew died following a fatal shark bite off Fraser Island. Photo: Facebook
Shark attack victim Matthew Tratt, with his wife Kayla, Matthew died following a fatal shark bite off Fraser Island. Photo: Facebook
Community

Loved ones to celebrate life of shark attack victim

lucy rutherford
17th Jul 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Loved ones will celebrate the life of shark attack victim Matthew Tratt, who died earlier this month after being mauled by a shark off Fraser Island.

Matt's brother Rob Tratt said while the funeral would be limited to family because of COVID-19 restrictions, everyone was welcome to stream the live service and honour the life of "a good father, a good brother and a fantastic spearo".

WATCH THE LIVESTREAMED FUNERAL HERE FROM 10.30AM

MEMORIES: Kayla, Sienna, Taj, Rob and Tab Tratt will be celebrating the life of Matthew Tratt today.
MEMORIES: Kayla, Sienna, Taj, Rob and Tab Tratt will be celebrating the life of Matthew Tratt today.


The tragic incident happened on Matt's daughter Sienna's 10th birthday on July 4, with Rob saying his family took comfort knowing Matt died doing what he loved.

He said there was no better place than Fraser Island for his brother to pass away.

'Died doing his hobby:' Brother mourns shark attack victim

Friends, neighbours mourn 'fantastic' dad killed by shark

"There was whales in the water, there was turtles in the water. It was a magnificent sight, if he wanted to go out a way, that was the way he would have wanted to go," he said.

"It was just a bit too soon."

Rob, who lives in Annerley, Brisbane, said he would be forever grateful for being able to spend the final few hours with his younger brother, having formed a close bond with him during the past two years.

"I was just glad I was able to be there with him. We had a great time," he said.

"I did everything I could, there's nothing I would change that happened in the water that day."

Matt's funeral will be available to stream at 10.30am.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Show More
editors picks funeral service sunshine coast matthew tratt shark attack victim
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        3 MILLION LITRES: Humble hero helps through dark days

        premium_icon 3 MILLION LITRES: Humble hero helps through dark days

        News This incredible drought warrior has spent more than $100,000 of his own money to help the Southern Downs.

        WHAT’S ON: Events you can’t miss in Stanthorpe

        premium_icon WHAT’S ON: Events you can’t miss in Stanthorpe

        News Coronavirus restrictions have kept everyone in doors but now is the time to explore...

        Campdraft penned before first run

        premium_icon Campdraft penned before first run

        Sport Stanthorpe’s crack at hosting the national finals has faced more uncertainty as...

        ‘GO HOME’: Border towns call for closure to be reinstated

        premium_icon ‘GO HOME’: Border towns call for closure to be reinstated

        News LESS than a week in, one town is calling for borders to close with ‘no ifs or...