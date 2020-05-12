Love still blooms for Marsh's 60 years on

GOING STRONG: Jim and Polly on their wedding day.

GOING STRONG: Jim and Polly on their wedding day.

A BLOSSOMING love affair that started in the shade of an apple tree is still going strong 60 years on.

When Jim Marsh first laid eyes on Appolina van der Gugten on a Thulimbah farm, it was love at first sight.

"I remember seeing this girl on the other side of an apple tree and I ran around to see who it was and what she was doing," Jim, born Wilfred James Marsh, said.

"Later on we were packing up fruit and she came into the packing shed.

"I asked her out to the pictures and that was that," he said.

The pair met on the orchard of Ernest and Ivy Marsh, Jim's parents.

They were married on May 14, 1960.

Polly's father, Dick van der Gugten, had been involved in a serious accident earlier that year and had a leg amputated.

He was stuck in a Brisbane hospital, meaning the pair would wed in Brisbane so Mr van der Gugten could walk his daughter down the aisle.

They were married at St John's Presbyterian Church in Annerley with Dutch born Rev J.W van der Meene officiating.

Polly and Jim (middle) with children Dirk, Juanita, Linda and James.

Polly carried a bouquet of roses and frangipani down the aisle that she had made herself.

They honeymooned in Bowen and welcomed their first child, son Dirk, in September 1961.

Daughters Juanite and Linda soon followed before another son, James, was born in 1969.

"For as long as I can remember, Mum and Dad have not been shy to show their love for each other," daughter, Linda said.

"They walk hand-in-hand, kiss, embrace and have a special smile for each other.

"They've been through some tough times, as most have, particularly with life on the land, but as Dad said to me recently, "those tough times bring people closer together".

"Dirk, Juanita, James and myself, are so happy and so proud to be part of your wonderful journey.

"Happy diamond wedding anniversary Mum and Dad, we love you, from all the family," Linda said.

With the imposed restrictions the couple will celebrate with a quiet night at home.

"What we'd love is to be with the family of course but that's not possible," Jim said.

Jim and Polly have been blessed with 13 grandchildren, and in March this year, their 19th great grandchild was born.

"I think the secret is just being there for one another. Through the ups and downs, just be together and there for each other," Jim said.