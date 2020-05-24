Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Jobseekers can now sign up to the Australian National Talent Registry.
Jobseekers can now sign up to the Australian National Talent Registry.
Employment

Lost your job? Get matched with a new one

by Cara Jenkin
24th May 2020 8:46 AM

The Australian National Talent Registry is being launched by News Corp and recruitment technology provider Shortlyster to connect jobseekers with work, and work to jobseekers, during the COVID-19 crisis.

Jobseekers create a profile via the registry, which will match them to relevant job vacancies posted to Shortlyster.

They will be invited to apply for jobs for which they meet criteria, including skills and experience, but also cultural fit.

It is free for jobseekers to sign up.

It is free for jobseekers to sign up to the Australian National Talent Registry.
It is free for jobseekers to sign up to the Australian National Talent Registry.

Shortlyster co-founder Carl Hartmann said jobseekers would be asked about their ideal work environment, how they prefer to work, and what type of things they enjoy or do not like doing during profile set-up.

"Shortlyster is unique in that it looks at skills, qualifications and organisational fit and uses this information to power matching to ensure that roles both a good fit for both the employer and the candidate," he said.

"Some of the most important things about candidates aren't on a resume, such as cultural fit, and Shortlyster helps highlight this, while also removing hiring biases.

"Perhaps most importantly, with Shortlyster the candidate owns their own data.

"They can choose which employers invitations the accept, who they share there contact details with, and can easily turn off their willingness to be matched to new opportunities with a click of a button."

 

TO SIGN UP TO THE AUSTRALIAN NATIONAL TALENT REGISTRY, CLICK ON YOUR STATE NSW, VICTORIA, SOUTH AUSTRALIA, QUEENSLAND.

Originally published as Lost your job? Get matched with a new one

More Stories

australian national talent registry employment jobs

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘FULL FRONTAL’: Man exposes himself to supermarket worker

        premium_icon ‘FULL FRONTAL’: Man exposes himself to supermarket worker

        News ‘Shove social distancing up your a--’. Police say the man flashed the employee when she ignored his harassment.

        Littleproud lashes out at Premier’s border ‘scaremongering’

        premium_icon Littleproud lashes out at Premier’s border ‘scaremongering’

        News The Maranoa MP claims Ms Palaszczuk is ‘trying to put fear into people’ and is...

        Heroes of the pandemic: ‘I learned I had power to make a difference’

        premium_icon Heroes of the pandemic: ‘I learned I had power to make a...

        News We’re speaking with essential workers to hear how their jobs have changed and how...

        Research shows regional women more likely to face homelessness

        premium_icon Research shows regional women more likely to face...

        News A Granite Belt not-for-profit organisation is urging people not to be ‘too proud’...