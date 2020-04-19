LOOKING AHEAD: Farmers prepare for an uncertain winter

BUOYED BY RAIN: Hay producer Greg Finlay was feeling confident about the winter ahead. Photo Jayden Brown / Warwick Daily News

PREPARING for more than a day at a time was near impossible for farmer Greg Finlay a year ago.

With 2019 rainfall dropping to its lowest recorded level in 94 years on his Emu Plains family farm, the farmer had doubts he’d even be around by the time another winter season came.

But now buoyed by summer rain and positive forecasts, he, like many other farmers across the region, was willing to take a gamble in looking ahead.

According to early weather models, the Downs’ region could expect better winter rainfall than traditionally experienced, according to Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Alex Majchrowski.

“It’s not going to be a wet winter by any means,” he said.

“But we’re forecasting a better chance of exceeding average rainfall between June and August with that pick up more towards the end.”

Mr Majchrowski also predicted a warmer than average season, with no discernible climate drivers to account for the change yet.

“We don’t have a La Niña or El Nino event but the models do suggest that if we’re looking for a La Niña it will be expected at the beginning of spring.”

South of Texas, any rain was welcome after the Finlay hay farm nearly missed out on the record downpours that relieved a large portion of Queensland.

“The break came for us late pretty late,” he said.

“To get rain you had to be right under it and on the South of Texas, we were in the shadows for a while.

“When it broke in the middle of February, we had been waiting a long time to see it and were getting pretty desperate.”

While estimates made in a February report by the Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment, predicted Queensland’s summer crop production was expected to fall by 61 per cent as rain arrived “too late” for additional planting, Mr Finlay was lucky enough to have had planted pumpkins in December which were now proving quite fruitful.

“We got that subsoil moisture with the rain which meant we got good yields there,” he said.

“Certainly over 20 tonnes per hectare.”

Still, a winter forecast for the agricultural community was incomplete without mentioning the impact of coronavirus on production.

For Mr Finlay, it had been varied and unknown.

With borders closed, his hay market would be extremely restricted.

“Our main business is hay and that’s completely stopped for two reasons,” he said.

“One is that people have feed now and no one has any stock. The second is that all border roads are closed with concrete blocks.

“I’m hoping they’re able to ease restrictions to move loads across to NSW as sales start to pick up with frost. Otherwise it’s a huge detour to make.”

He had also come face-to-face with the “absolute frustration” of isolating staff during prime picking season.

However, an increased demand could only set Australian agriculture in good stead and Mr Finlay said farmers would “get through it”.

“Even with the economic uncertainty of COVID-19, Australia is a country with 25 million people and they still need products,” Mr Finlay said.

“I’m also expecting Asia and Europe to turn to Australia for food. The UK only makes 53 per cent of its own produce, with the rest coming from Spain and Italy where there’s huge problems now.

“They only use Australasia for one per cent of imports. That has to change.”

As life continued to throw new challenges at the industry, Mr Finlay said survival through this winter and the ones to follow depended on adaptation and support.

“With the drought and coronavirus, Australia has the opportunity to go back to the days of old and link up together, farmers and consumers, in partnership,” he said.

“To understand and support where food comes from and that Australia will not run out.”