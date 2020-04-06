LOOK OUT: Swim star named among nation’s best

IT’S one thing to be the best in your home town, it’s another to be recognised the best in the country.

At the end of last week, that’s exactly the predicament Stanthorpe’s Ben Armbruster found himself in when the end of season Swimming Australia rankings were released.

The 17 year old was atop the pile for 17 years boys in the 50m butterfly across all of Australia.

He’s also now ranked second for 17 years boys in the 100m butterfly, second in the 50m backstroke, sixth in the 100m backstroke, sixth in the 50m freestyle and 14th in the 50m breaststroke.

With his name up there among some Olympians, he’s also ranked 10th in the open men’s 50m backstroke.

“I’m very happy with the results as that’s what I’ve been working towards,” Ben said.

“It is good to finally get to the top of my age group.

“I’ve still got work to do to improve my rankings, but I’m optimistic about next year’s schedule and meet preparation.

“I’m so thankful to Gail and Michael Smail at the pool for everything they do each season, as well as the support from my family, friends and Stanthorpe Swimming Club,” he said.

It’s the positive news he needed after being left devastated by the cancellation of the Prospecting Australian Swimming Championships in Perth due to COVID-19.

Despite Armbruster’s disappointment, he intends to continue his training as per usual for the upcoming Olympic Games trials in June.

“Not bad for a country boy who swims just six months of the year,’ his mother, Shannon Armbruster said.