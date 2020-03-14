Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
SOFT CAMPAIGN TOUCH: Ipswich council candidates Paul Tully and Nicole Jonic hit the campaign trail on Friday morning with free rolls of toilet paper for passengers, amid the panic buying of sanitary products across Australia.
SOFT CAMPAIGN TOUCH: Ipswich council candidates Paul Tully and Nicole Jonic hit the campaign trail on Friday morning with free rolls of toilet paper for passengers, amid the panic buying of sanitary products across Australia.
News

Loo paper stunt stuns voters

Blake Antrobus
13th Mar 2020 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IPSWICH voters were getting the soft touch at Gailes Railway Station with this cheeky campaign stunt.

As the toilet paper panic pinches buttocks across the nation, division two council candidates Paul Tully and Nicole Jonic, who are campaigning as a group, took to the streets to hand out free toilet rolls and fridge magnets to train passengers on Friday.

They said were having "a little lighthearted fun in the campaign".

"We are pulling the finger out to help the people who will help us," Mr Tully said.

"We are calling on all politicians across the nation to 'tear off a strip' for their communities as crazy coronavirus panic buying continues around Australia."

Vendors across Queensland face supply issues for sanitary products as items like toilet paper and hand sanitiser fly off the shelves.

Mr Tully said campaigns ended up getting tiring and tense and their stunt was to "inject a bit of frivolity".

A Queensland Electoral Commission spokesman said it did not comment on "the quality or otherwise of awareness-raising efforts by candidates or parties".

Campaign flyers were wrapped around the free rolls handed out by the candidates.
Campaign flyers were wrapped around the free rolls handed out by the candidates.
ecq ipswich ipswich city council local government elections 2020 panic buying paul tully queensland toilet paper
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Stanthorpe oztag players hungry to settle the score

        premium_icon Stanthorpe oztag players hungry to settle the score

        News Players set to return to the field tomorrow with a vengeance

        BE ON ALERT: Scammers using SES to swindle money

        premium_icon BE ON ALERT: Scammers using SES to swindle money

        News Several cases around the south west region have already been reported with SES...

        Company nearing civil phase on multimillion-dollar resort

        premium_icon Company nearing civil phase on multimillion-dollar resort

        News Plans are progressing on a new lifestyle resort in Stanthorpe with talk of some...

        Lambs to the slaughter: 46 sheep killed in vicious attack

        premium_icon Lambs to the slaughter: 46 sheep killed in vicious attack

        Crime Farmer loses herd of sheep out-of-control ‘town dogs’