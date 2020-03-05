Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
At Woolworths in Nightcliff, the toilet paper aisle was left empty as people stocked up on loo paper amid panic about coronavirus. Picture Katrina Bridgeford.
At Woolworths in Nightcliff, the toilet paper aisle was left empty as people stocked up on loo paper amid panic about coronavirus. Picture Katrina Bridgeford.
News

Loo paper plunder hits NT amid fears of coronavirus pandemic

by WILL ZWAR
5th Mar 2020 7:46 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TERRITORIANS have finally joined in the toilet paper plunder with supermarkets flushed of their bum-wiping stocks due to coronavirus fearmongering.

Customers at Nightcliff Woolworths cleared out parcels of toilet paper and hand sanitiser yesterday, while those who missed out had already started to exhaust tissue supplies.

Malak resident Col West said his partner was concerned about stocks and had bought a 36-roll pack today after purchasing a 48-roll pack last night.

"(We've stocked up on) toilet paper, cooking oil, Diet Coke, we live on Diet Coke," he said.

"We've just come out, we had to go to Bunnings so thought we'd come here as well.

"I use heaps of the blasted paper … you last a couple of days per roll."

However, it wasn't changing social behaviours or stopping him from getting out of the house despite being in a higher risk age group.

"(Coronavirus) seems to be going for all us (oldies), we should be told we should be careful but I'm still shaking hands, I was brought up that way," Mr West said.

Nightcliff resident Johanna Funk bought toilet rolls as part of her regular shop and couldn't believe how much some people were buying.

"I'm not stockpiling, I've got my cyclone kit if I need to back myself up. It's good to have a few things in the cupboard but I'm not going nuts," she said.

"It's really funny, hand sanitiser is limited at the customer service desk but the soap is all still there. The lack of loo rolls and hand sanitiser but the abundance of other kinds of soaps and vitamins … shows people are being manipulated by fearmongering rather than just being calm."

Shoppers were restricted to two packets of toilet rolls.. each to ensure stocks weren't completely wiped out.

Hibiscus Woolworths still had some packets remaining but was on its way to being pillaged by those concerned about how coronavirus may affect stocks and those not wanting to miss out.

More Stories

Show More
cooking oil coronavirus diet coke northern territory toilet paper

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Unique dynamic’ ruling the workplace

        premium_icon ‘Unique dynamic’ ruling the workplace

        News Growth of business made possible by women

        New season and a score to settle

        premium_icon New season and a score to settle

        News Gremlins women return to the fields with a vengeance

        LIST: Southern Downs candidates after last minute dump

        premium_icon LIST: Southern Downs candidates after last minute dump

        News A heap more names to chose from but still less than a whooping 40 candidates in...

        A-game needed to take on inner-city competitors

        premium_icon A-game needed to take on inner-city competitors

        News Swimmers set to take on their fiercest competitors in the city