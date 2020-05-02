Long wait ahead for Stanthorpe’s league fans

THE Toowoomba Rugby League (TRL) season remains in the balance, meaning Southern Downs footy fans could be waiting a while longer to see the return of their beloved sport.

While the National Rugby League (NRL) has confirmed that the professional game would be coming back to screens from May 28, the Federal Government’s prolonged ban on mass gatherings could keep local leagues down.

TRL president Rex Zeeman said Queensland Rugby League (QRL)’s current restrictions still meant clubs wouldn’t be able to train or play together until at least June 1, with play to hopefully resume soon after.

“Everyone’s keen to get back to playing footy and get the competition started,” Mr Zeeman said.

“There’s been no further announcements on the June date, but our plan would still be to get back on the field as soon as possible after that.

There has been discussion that clubs need more time to train together and get some things organised, so we might be looking at resuming a bit later in June – that’s just my personal thinking, anyway.”

Mr Zeeman added that at this stage, the most feasible option for the remainder of the TRL season would be one full round of fixtures, totalling 11 weeks, followed by the finals series.

“We’ll be meeting with clubs on May 11, and there’s no doubt there’ll be a lot of discussion about what format or structure the competition might take,” he said.

we might get some more information from the government or the QRL about community sport, which will help guide further decisions.

We could say a certain date, but government or someone else could make a rule that would throw that out the window.”

The TRL president stressed that while professional leagues may be able to run through to the end of the year or play to empty grandstands, that wouldn’t be feasible at the community level.

“I know particularly on the Southern Downs, a lot of (rugby league) players are also involved with cricket and those other summer sports, and they need to be moving on to that,” Mr Zeeman said.

“Whatever we do, we need to work with the QRL and the Queensland Government’s social distancing restrictions – if we can’t have crowds at the games, there wouldn’t be much point as there’s no revenue from entry prices, the bar, or canteen going back to the clubs.

There’s nothing definite yet, but these concerns are something we need to keep in mind.”