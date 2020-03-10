Driver's arm trapped under truck in serious Bruce Hwy crash

A truck has rolled in a crash on the Bruce Highway at Forest Glen this morning.

A TRUCK driver has been rushed to hospital after he was trapped as a result of a serious crash on the Bruce Highway at Forest Glen this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service said paramedics, including critical care paramedics, were called to the truck and car crash on the northbound lanes about 8am.

The truck had rolled onto its side, trapping the driver's arm as a result. The man, aged in his 40s, was in a stable condition but suffered facial and arm injuries. A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said firefighters had to lift the truck off the man's arm using winches and an airbag to get him to safety.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Forest Glen. Motorist are asked to avoid the Bruce Hwy, at Forest Glen due to a crash. Please take an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/33EER2ynbp — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) March 9, 2020

He was freed by about 9.15am and was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital for further treatment.

The QAS spokeswoman said a woman in her 20s who was in the other vehicle involved was assessed for minor injuries but declined further treatment.

Drivers have been warned to expect long delays as all lanes of traffic are affected. Witnesses have reported extensive delays as emergency services clear the crash.

Police have urged motorists to avoid the area.

QAS Senior operations supervisor Shane Kropp urged drivers to be extra cautious on the roads during wet weather.

"Slow down, take a bit longer to get from point a to point b. The roads are very slippery and dangerous at this time," he said.