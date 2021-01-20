LOCKED IN: Stanthorpe to host major rugby league carnival

RUGBY LEAGUE: Stanthorpe is set to host one of the biggest rugby league carnivals of the year, designed to rally support around a struggling community.

The ‘Redlands4Stanthorpe’ Rugby League Carnival will return to Stanthorpe Gremlins’ Sullivan Oval home-ground for the second year on March 13.

For event founder Troy Colley, the 2021 carnival will be more important than ever given the incredible hardships of 2020.

“Last year was the first time we’d ever done it, and everyone’s really jumped on board and wants to keep it going into an annual event,” Colley said.

“We’re bringing about 16 sides with us, so around 300 players, and we’re going to incorporate a ‘Masters’ game to get a bunch of Stanthorpe and Redlands old boys in for a game.

“Then on top of the carnival, we’ll do another water drive. I think last year we got about 25,000L, so hopefully we can match that this year.”

The carnival will feature teams of all ages from U6 to open men’s, with a few teams of Tenterfield and Wallangarra.

Starting his own football career in Stanthorpe, Colley said supporting his home community was a cause close to his heart.

“We’ll do a bit of a water drive, bringing all the football teams up there and spending a lot of money there and supporting the locals,” he said.

“Last time, I think they sold out almost all of the accommodation in town, and I knew of heaps who came back out to stay in the region after the carnival because they loved it.

“Everyone’s just really happy to help out and do what they can to help the community.”

All spectators are welcome at the 2021 Redlands4Stanthorpe Carnival, which will kick off from 9am on March 13 at Sullivan Oval.

MORE STANTHORPE NEWS:

How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

REVEALED: Full list of Australia Day award winners

Popular Stanthorpe cafe to serve up sweet new offering

FULL STEAM AHEAD: All eyes on 2021 Stanthorpe Show