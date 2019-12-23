Locked in! Bulldogs fans get ultimate Christmas gift

Josh Jackson is on track to become the most capped forward in Bulldogs history. Picture: AAP

Josh Jackson is on track to become the most capped forward in Bulldogs history. Picture: AAP

Canterbury fans have been given their ultimate Christmas gift - inspirational skipper Josh ­Jackson has re-signed for a further three years.

Jackson was already under contract until after next season but his tenure at Canterbury will now stretch until the end of 2023.

Bulldogs officials and Jackson had been negotiating for several weeks but he didn't once indicate a desire to talk with rival clubs.

Four more seasons at Canterbury will likely make Jackson the club's most capped forward, surpassing the legendary Steve Folkes (245 games).

Jackson, 28, has already played 181 games for the Bulldogs.

"It really is fantastic news and a great early Christmas present for our members and fans that Josh has re-signed with the club," Bulldogs chief executive Andrew Hill said.

"Josh is an incredibly popular figure here at Belmore and he represents everything that is great about our club in the way that he carries ­himself on and off the field.

"He is a quality player who leads from the front every week, but just as importantly he is an outstanding person who contributes a great deal in the community and is loved by all our supporters.

"I know how much this club means to Josh and the pride he has in putting on the jersey every week, so it is great that he has committed to what we are building here now and for the future."

Jackson was essentially never going to leave Canterbury but rival clubs did discuss the former State of Origin star without making a ­formal offer.

He made his NRL debut for ­Canterbury in 2012.

Jackson has a 90.2 tackle ­efficiency rating and averaged more than 100 run metres a game last ­season.

He played nine State of Origin matches for NSW between 2015 and 2017 and was awarded the Brad ­Fittler Medal as the Blues' player of the series in 2016.

"Josh is a wonderfully consistent player," former NSW coach Laurie Daley said.

"He is committed, tough and resilient. Josh was a player I ­really enjoyed coaching.

"And I also know he is a ­player teammates love playing alongside."

Jackson played two Tests for ­Australia during the 2014 Four Nations tournament.

This year, Jackson was named Canterbury's clubman of the year and also secured the Provan Summons Medal at the Dally M Awards.