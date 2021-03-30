Lockdown leaves Brisbane CBD an ‘absolute ghost town’
An "absolute ghost town" is how a coffee shop owner described Brisbane City on day one of a three-day lockdown which served as an eerie reminder of the uncertainty the pandemic first brought to businesses this time last year.
Jesse Sargent is the owner of Squared Espresso at King George Square which appeared nothing like its usual scene during Tuesday lunch hours due to COVID-19 restrictions.
"It's been an absolute ghost town the whole day long really," Mr Sargent said as he closed his train station kiosk about 1pm.
"Throughout the whole day today we have seen three or four people at most walking around whereas it had been getting back to, seemingly, like the normal days."
Just half-a-dozen people were spotted at Post Office Square about 12pm when the lively lunch spot would usually be teeming with workers.
Wintergarden and QueensPlaza food courts were deserted with few vendors serving takeaway food.
The foot traffic on Queen Street Mall was also a far cry from a regular Tuesday with popular lunch spot, Jimmy's On the Mall was closed
There was few unmasked faces among the minimal foot traffic darting between destinations.
"The only customers we've really had are government workers and essential workers which have been up in the nearby building," Mr Sargent said.
"A lot of them are regulars for us and on a day like this, if it weren't for them we would have hardly anyone coming in.
"I understand we need to do these lockdowns and stop the spread of it … but on the flip side it really affects small business and not just in the city here but all around Brisbane."
Originally published as Lockdown leaves Brisbane CBD an 'absolute ghost town'