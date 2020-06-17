Lockdown hits health: How you can make a comeback

LOCKDOWN has hit the state’s health dramatically with new research showing Queenslanders have not been sleeping as well, exercising less, drinking and smoking more.

An online survey, conducted by the Central Queensland University, found that 48.9% of the 1500 surveyed had been less active during the pandemic, while 40.7% also reported poorer sleep quality.

It also showed 26.6% of people had increased their alcohol consumption and 6.9% were smoking more.

Granite Belt personal trainer Emma Rose said the results had shocked her.

She recommended those who had fallen off the bandwagon during lockdown dust themselves off and get back on track again.

“Making the conscious decision of ‘I need to do something again’ and ‘what am I going to do and how am I going to go about it’ would be the first step.”

She said although it didn’t have to be much, consistency was always key.

“Physical wise I would suggest starting off slow and working your way back into it. Diet wise, clean out those not so healthy treats in your cupboard and be mindful that food is fuel.

“Try not to do it all at once because you can find you get a little overwhelmed – doing small things every day consistently that you can build on is where you will see results.”

The study’s lead researcher Dr Robert Stanton examined the associations between psychological distress and changes in selected health behaviours since the onset of COVID-19 in Australia.

“The biggest message from this study is that the reported negative changes in health behaviour, such as reduced physical activity, poorer sleep quality, and increased smoking and alcohol intake, are all associated with increased depression, anxiety and distress,” Dr Stanton said.

Dr Stanton said the study highlighted the need for a variety of health-promotion strategies to be employed to help people adopt or maintain positive health-related behaviours.

“It is our recommendation that effective health promotion strategies, such as targeted social media messaging and balanced media reporting, be used to reduce the acute and chronic increases in psychological distress during these unprecedented times.

“It will also be necessary to conduct ongoing evaluation of the impact of lockdown rules and social distancing on health behaviours to inform targeted health promotion strategies.”

The research team will conduct follow up surveys over the coming months to see how the trends seen in the first study change into the future.