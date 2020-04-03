Lock, stock and two stolen barrels: Gun theft on the rise

Police are concerned by a rise in firearm thefts.

AN escalation in gun thefts has led police to plead with the public to pick up their act and safely secure firearms.

Police across the Darling Downs and South West are urging owners of firearms to exercise vigilance after a spate of recent thefts.

Southern Regional Crime Coordinator, Detective Acting Superintendent Mat Kelly said it is the responsibility of all weapons licence holders to secure their firearms safely and in accordance with the Weapons Act.

“Unfortunately, criminals still continue to target rural properties to steal weapons for the black market,” Detective Acting Superintendent Kelly said.

“We receive regular intelligence suggesting organised crime syndicates are coming into our rural communities to steal firearms.”

Detective Acting Superintendent Kelly believes complacency is the leading cause to why police have seen an increase in thefts.

“The recent increase in thefts have mainly been from firearms left unsecured in vehicles or storage sheds.

“We would like to remind licences firearm holders they have a responsibility under the Weapons Act to store weapons correctly, those who do not can expect prosecution,” he said.

Police continue to conduct spot-checks across the region to ensure owners are compliant.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours per day.