Lock it up: Thieves on the loose and targeting cars

Police are warning residents to be mindful about locking up their property.

POLICE have reiterated to the public that Stanthorpe isn’t the same quiet guiltless town it may have once been.

The public have been urged to lock up their homes and cars with several cases of property crime in recent weeks.

“Although this is a country area and people like to live with their doors and things unlocked, this is 2020,” Stanthorpe Sergeant Chris Stewart said.

A number of incidents of late have occurred in and around the Archibald and Denham St areas according to police, but no charges have yet been laid.

“We want people to still be mindful about locking vehicle. We encourage people to lock up and secure their property and valuables,” Sgt Stewart said.

“We believe these are cases of youth crime but we can’t be 100 per cent sure.”

Members of the public have also taken to warning others, with one resident catching two thieves in the act.

“I caught two of them trying to break into my car and also bolt out of a neighbours lawn,” Jordan McLellan said.

Sgt Stewart asked people with information to come forward.

“Police ask that people report any suspicious activity to local police or phone Police Link or Crime Stoppers,” he said.